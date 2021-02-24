NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

