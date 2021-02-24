NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 127 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average is $202.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.