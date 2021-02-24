Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

NXST opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.