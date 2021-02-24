NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.30, but opened at C$0.34. NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

