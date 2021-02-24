New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,359 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of The New York Times worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

