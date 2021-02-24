New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.35 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $31,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 664,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 483,418 shares of company stock worth $29,550,241 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

