New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.47 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $30,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,607,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,895,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

NYSE:LAD opened at $370.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,335,530. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.