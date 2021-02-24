New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $36,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

