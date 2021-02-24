New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,464 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,086 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $32,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

