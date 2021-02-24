New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,170 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,786. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.