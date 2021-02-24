New South Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,600 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 497,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,839,516. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

