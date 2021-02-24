New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SNR opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.41 million, a PE ratio of -56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.