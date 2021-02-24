Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NBH opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
