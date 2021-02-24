NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Gap Up to $62.50

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 192,191 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

