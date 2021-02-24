Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nestlé stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

