Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Nestlé stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.