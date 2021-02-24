Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

