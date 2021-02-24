Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 9,413,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,581,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.