NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,883 shares of company stock worth $11,946,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,856.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.