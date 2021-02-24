Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE NNI opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $74.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

