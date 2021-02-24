Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLLSF. Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NLLSF opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

