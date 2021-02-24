NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

