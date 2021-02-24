National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $750.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

