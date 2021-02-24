National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. 396,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $40.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

