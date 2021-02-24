National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

LUNMF stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

