Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

