Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,506. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

