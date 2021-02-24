NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NC stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.97. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $332,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

