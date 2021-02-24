Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), RTT News reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

