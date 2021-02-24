MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MVB Financial by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MVB Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.