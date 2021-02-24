MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of MVBF opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

