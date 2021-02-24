MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €177.00 by Independent Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €177.00 ($208.24) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €179.81 ($211.54).

MTX opened at €195.45 ($229.94) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.67. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €269.90 ($317.53).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

