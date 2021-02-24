MTBC (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTBC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582 in the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

