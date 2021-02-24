MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 3.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $108,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 2,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.