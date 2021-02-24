Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,636 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,379% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

COOP stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

