Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,518. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.