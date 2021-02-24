Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Down 10.7%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.83. 5,766,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,820,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

