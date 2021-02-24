Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNTK) Quiet Period Will End on March 3rd

Montauk Renewables’ (NASDAQ:MNTK) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Montauk Renewables had issued 3,047,015 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $25,899,628 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Montauk Renewables’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

