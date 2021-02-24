Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNST. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

