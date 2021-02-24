MOGU (MOGU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MOGU opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. MOGU has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

