MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from MNF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Rene Sugo 173,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

