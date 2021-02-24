Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $91,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.23. 10,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,205. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

