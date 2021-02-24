Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 6,300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $57,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.72. 29,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.30. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.