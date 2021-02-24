Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 400 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $65,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI traded down $54.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,721.53. 10,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,753. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11,097.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,853.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,447.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

