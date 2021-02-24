Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.10

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 45307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

