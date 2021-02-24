Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

