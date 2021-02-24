Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $245.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

