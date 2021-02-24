Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $339.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.68.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.