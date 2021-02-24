Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 701 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

