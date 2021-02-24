Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,080.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,929.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

