Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 187,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

